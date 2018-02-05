ROURKELA: Around 5,000 tribals gathered at Bisra Stadium here on Sunday and went on a procession till Uditnagar demanding establishment of traditional governance system. The tribal congregation was organised by Raji Parha, the highest traditional body of Oram tribe. The chief of Raji Parha Bagi Lakra, Adivasi Mahasabha president Bijay Kujur of Kolkata, Syria-based tribal leader Sunio Jojo and social activist Kumari Belsa Babita Kachchhap of Ranchi addressed the gathering.

Armed with traditional weapons, members of Oram, Munda, Kharia, Kishan, Bhuiyan and Santhal tribes took part in the rally. “Sundargarh is a scheduled district and comes under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution. The Government must set up traditional tribal rules and system of governance for us,” the tribals said.

They demanded return of tribal lands within six months, cancellation of land lease given to non-tribals and abolition of gram panchayats and urban local bodies such as Rourkela Municipal Corporation. They also demanded the removal of non-tribals from the district, besides 100 per cent recruitment of tribals in Government jobs. “The Government should take approval of Gram Sabhas for various projects. The officers violating the norm should be prosecuted,” they added.

A memorandum regarding the same would be sent to the President and the Odisha Governor on Monday. Raji Parha Chief Bagi Lakra was earlier involved with the Sundargarh Zilla Adivasi Mulvasi Bachao Manch (SZABM) and pursuing similar agenda. However, top SZABM leader and Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey was conspicuous by his absence.