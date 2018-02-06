CUTTACK: A day after a three-storey garment showroom near Badambadi in the city was gutted in a major fire, a three-member team led by Chief Fire Officer Sukant Sethi started a probe to ascertain the cause and find lapses, if any.On Monday, the team made a physical verification and sought all relevant documents like fire safety licence, fire safety measures and Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) approval papers from the owners.

The showroom authorities could not provide the papers immediately under the plea that all relevant documents were reduced to ashes in the mishap. They sought time to submit copies of the documents after obtaining those from its main branch at Kolkata.“From the preliminary investigation its seems that the showroom had not obtained fire safety certificate from the concerned authorities nor had put any fire safety measures on its premises, said Chief Fire Officer, Sukant Sethi. The team is also investigating to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap though an electric short-circuit is suspected to be the cause, he added.

Meanwhile, acting on the allegation of gross violation of National Building Code, CDA authorities have initiated an inquiry through a special squad to ascertain whether there was a valid permission and approval.“If any deviation is found, CDA will pass an order for demolition of the building,” said the development authority’s vice-chairman Sarat Chandra Nayak. City Style Manager Manas Purohit claimed that they have valid fire safety certificate and CDA approval besides and were maintaining all necessary fire safety measures.

“As soon as the fire alarm sounded, the sales staff used the in-house equipment to douse the flame. However, the intensity of the blaze was so high that they could not control it, Purohit told the team.