BONAI (SUNDARGARH) ; Bonai sub-divisional headquarters, which is vying to become an Urban Local Body (ULB), added another feather to its cap with inauguration of a beautifully crafted public recreation facility, Biju Park, named after the legendary leader Biju Patnaik. This public asset spread over a sprawling eight acres of land also holds a monumental National Flag and is instrumental in giving Bonai an urban look, providing recreational facility to the residents, beautifying the locality and improving the environment. It has become a reality with voluntary financial contributions from mining and industrial houses, while some local residents donated land.

Among other things, the park boasts of a 1100-metre jogging track, eco-friendly solar lighting system, artificial island hoisting a huge statue of Lord Shiva in the middle of a water body measuring nearly six acres and other basic recreation facilities. The monumental National Flag measuring 600 square feet and mounted on a 100 feet tall flagpole has been installed by the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) of Naveen Jindal. The flag is made of knitted polyester fabric ‘Deneir Polyester’ and the Chakra is printed with specialised printing process.

Inaugurating the facility and unfurling the Tricolour, Sundargarh Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the park has become a reality with collective contributions and the water body would be developed with boating facility.

Among others, Rourkela SP Dr US Dash, Bonai Sub-Collector Swadha Dev Singh, Bonai DFO SS Khora and Project Director of Ganjam DRDA Vijay Amrate Kulange, who was instrumental in conceptualising the project as Bonai Sub-Collector, were present. Despite scarcity of fund with Bonai panchayat, the town since 2015 is aggressively adding urban infrastructures including roads, drains and street lighting facilities from CSR contributions.