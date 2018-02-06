PADAMPUR : Thousands of BJD workers laid siege to the sub-division town of Padampur in Bargarh district as the party’s nominee for Bijepur by-election Ritarani Sahu filed her nomination on Monday.

Flanked by BJD heavyweights which included Rajya Sabha members Prasanna Acharya and AU Singhdeo, Bargarh MP Prabhash Singh, Handloom and Textiles Minister Snehangini Chhuria and former BYJD president and Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Dasburma, Sahu submitted her papers to Returning Officer-cum-Padampur Sub-Collector Tapiram Majhi.

The huge BJD gathering clearly surpassed the BJP show when its nominee Ashok Panigrahi filed nomination on Tuesday. The ruling party’s massive show of strength displayed its supremacy and support base in the run up to the by-poll. Locals said Padampur had never witnessed such a huge turnout before.

Normal traffic was paralysed for sometime as BJD rally, attended by people from various blocks of the district, blocked the road. The rally converged at Ashok ground where a public meeting was held. BJD leaders highlighted the achievements of the State Government, its work for women empowerment and its sops for Bijepur. They also stressed on the steps taken by the BJD Government for the welfare of people of the State.

Accusing the BJP of misleading people with false propaganda, the BJD leaders questioned the hike in MSP of paddy by 1.5 times without budgetary allocation. They said the input cost calculated by the Central Government was impractical and demanded a clarification on the issue. “BJP is a party of traders and businessmen. Both BJP and Congress have been deceiving the people of Odisha,” the BJD leaders said. They further urged the gathering to keep faith in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and vote for BJD in the by-election.