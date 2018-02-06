JAGATSINGHPUR: The State Government’s mission to provide quality healthcare service to the rural populace by launching chemotherapy treatment for cancer patients at the district level has completely failed in Jagatsinghpur due to lack of oncologist and experts. While the World Cancer Day was being observed on Sunday, 15 cancer patients had to return from the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Jagatsinghpur here as there were no doctors to administer chemotherapy on them. Sources said on a daily basis, 20 to 25 cancer patients return from the hospital due to lack of treatment facilities.

As per reports, the Health authorities had sent senior surgery specialist of the DHH Dr Dillip Biswal to Asian Cancer Institute (ACI), Mumbai to undergo training in treatment and management of cancer.

Besides, two staff nurses of the DHH were sent to Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC), Cuttack to undergo training for treatment of cancer patients. After completion of training of Dr Biswal and staff nurses, the Health department launched chemotherapy services in the DHH on December 2 last year. Equipment and medicines were also brought from AHRCC for treatment of cancer patients. After the launch, chemotherapy was successfully administered on eight patients.

However, chemotherapy was completely stopped in the DHH after transfer of Dr Biswal to Titlagarh two months back. Moreover, equipment and medicines, procured from AHRCC, have been returned after the treatment was stopped.Sources said of eight cancer patients, five had availed the first cycle of chemotherapy. They required the second cycle within 21 days of the first one. But with chemotherapy services already stopped, these five patients are living in a critical condition.

Moreover, the Health department had deputed a doctor of Athagarh hospital to visit the DHH once a week on Thursday to administer chemotherapy to patients. But, the doctor is yet to join duty in the DHH. Sources said even if the doctor joins the DHH, it would not solve the problem as a minimum three days are required in a week to administer chemotherapy on a single cancer patient.Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (in-charge) Maheswar Pradhan admitted that chemotherapy services in the DHH have been hit since last December after transfer of Dr Biswal and lack of any other trained doctor. The situation will improve after the doctor from Athagarh joins duty in the DHH, he added.