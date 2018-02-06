BHAWANIPATNA: Dana Majhi, who shot to limelight after carrying the body of his dead wife in 2016, has lodged a police complaint against a private news channel and an RTI activist for alleging that `100 crore has been collected in his name by some voluntary organisations.With the help of Adivasi Kalayan Mahasangh, Majhi lodged an FIR with Bhawanipatna Town police stating that in the news aired by the private channel on January 15, it was alleged that `100 crore was collected in his name after he carried his wife’s body on his shoulder. This, he said, defamed him.

Majhi, who hails from Melghara village under Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi district, shook the conscience of the entire nation after a video of him carrying his dead wife’s body on his shoulders went viral in August 2016. Following the incident, help poured in from various quarters. The Prime Minister of Bahrain had also given him `8.87 lakh.

In his FIR, Majhi said the false news aired by the private channel has caused him mental agony, insulted him and his community and endangered his life. In a press meet, Adivasi Kalyan Mahasangha demanded action against the RTI activist as well as the private news channel. If no action is taken, the Mahasangha will stage protests across the State on February 13, said vice-president of the tribal outfit Paramanand Majhi. Bhawanipatna Town IIC Ramesh Chandra Bisoi said Majhi has lodged a complaint along with a copy of the cheque received from Bahrain PM and recorded CD of the news aired in the private channel. Investigation into the matter is on, he added.