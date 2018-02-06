SAMBALPUR: Though the district administration had targeted to open the Western Odisha Freedom Fighters Memorial Hall and Museum at Gourishankar Sahani Park here for public in June last year, the structure stands locked today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated a building for the memorial hall and museum on February 27 last year. However, the interior design work of the building is yet to begin, resulting in operational delay.

The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) has already allocated funds to the tune of `70 lakh for the work. The Public Works Department (PWD) had planned to float tender for the interior work in February last year and set a target to complete the work by May last year. As per the design, portraits of freedom fighters of the region will be installed in the museum with brief history of their contribution besides articles used by them at the memorial hall and museum.

Parts of Western Odisha, including Sambalpur, have a significant contribution in the freedom movement. Sambalpur was home to freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai who had launched a rebellion against the Britishers much before the first war of Independence in 1857.The museum is aimed at creating awareness among the present generation about freedom fighters and their sacrifice. Spread over an area of 1.28 acres, the memorial hall and museum has been constructed at a cost of `1.05 crore provided by the WODC. Apart from the spacious two-storey building, a 20-foot high pillar has been constructed as a tribute to the freedom fighters.

Contacted, Assistant Executive Engineer of PWD (division 1), Sambalpur Narayan Patel said a Bhubaneswar-based firm has been selected to execute the interior work and PWD has already entered into an agreement with it. The firm has started preliminary work and the project will be completed within six months, the officer added.