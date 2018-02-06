RAYAGADA: The historical site at Hatikhamba under Kolnara block in the tribal-dominated district is lying in a neglected and undignified manner since long. A few years back, villagers of Hatikhamba recovered some sculptures and relics of 7th century Ganga dynasty in the nearby forest and informed the officials of district culture department. Later, they also urged the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough search in the area and preserve the recovered monuments. Three types of destroyed temples and abodes of Lord Siva, Lord Bishnu and Goddess Shakti were recovered in the forest. Due to lack of proper research and investigation by the department concerned, the historical site is lying neglected, the locals alleged.

In 2016, former Collector Jaganntah Mohanty, who visited the village to attend the famous Kulabandha festival, was apprised about the issue. He had also inspected the heritage site along with some PRI members. But no action has been taken for its conservation so far.It is believed that the sculptures and idols found in the lap of nature belong to 7th century and are related to Ganga dynasty that ruled Odisha for many years. These scattered idols and sculpture pieces are the evidences of a fort that was built by the Kings to tame the wild tuskers for which, the site is apparently known as Hatikhamba.

Similarly, nearby village Mukundpur signifies that it was ruled by King Mukund Dev, the villagers said.

However, Hatikhamba village has been in the news of late due to the famous Kulabandha festival. Large number of people from neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh throng the village to witness the tribal fair. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar recently inaugurated this year’s festival where villagers apprised her about the issue.

Later, the Collector visited the neglected heritage site and asked the district officials to construct a cultural mandap at Hatikhamba village.Meanwhile, it has been decided to shift at least five sculpture pieces to the district culture office for its preservation and further research. The villagers have demanded the place to be declared as a tourist spot and developed as a heritage site.