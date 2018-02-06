BHUBANESWAR: If you are a resident of Khandagiri area and looking for your stolen two-wheeler, then possibilities are you might find it at the parking lots of nearby malls. This trade trick of two-wheeler lifters came to the fore after police arrested Sayed Mumtaj Ali of Jadupur on Monday.Ali was arrested for stealing the motorcycle of Sesadev Pradhan of Bologarh. According to police, Pradhan had visited Kolothia on Sunday to attend a marriage and parked his two-wheeler near the venue when Ali stole it. When Pradhan did not find his two-wheeler outside the venue on return, he and his friends went out to trace the vehicle.

Subsequently, they found the two-wheeler at a parking lot near The World shopping mall in Khandagiri. The two-wheeler’s owner and friends waited for a while at the mall when Ali came to take the vehicle. They nabbed Ali and handed him over to Khandagiri police.

“Ali is a habitual offender. He steals vehicles and parks them in parking lots to avoid getting nabbed. After some time, he takes the vehicle and flees the spot,” Khandagiri police station IIC Himanshu Bhusan Swain said, adding that a case has been registered and he was produced in a court on Monday.

Police sources said, Ali has in possession some medical certificates which state that he is mentally unstable and on the basis of those documents he has got bails in the past.