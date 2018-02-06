BHUBANESWAR/VIJAYAWADA : The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has thwarted major attempts of gold smuggling into the country after its sleuths arrested two persons bringing in the yellow metal worth about `2.2 crore through the rail route from Guwahati.On Sunday evening, the DRI, Bhubaneswar unit seized 15 gold biscuits, weighing 2.494 kg, after intercepting a passenger in a Chennai-bound train at Khurda railway station. Around the same time, another person travelling from Guwahati to Tambaram (Chennai) was held by DRI, Vijaywada officers with 4.65 kg gold at Nellore railway station.

In both cases, the gold was being smuggled into the country from Myanmar. Though DRI refused to reveal the identity of both the persons and the details, it is suspected that both incidents are related.

Sources in the DRI Bhubaneswar said, the smuggler was on his way from Guwahati to Chennai when he was intercepted in Santragachi-Chennai Central SF Special train at Khurda Road railway station basing on pin-pointed information about his movement.During search, gold biscuits valued at more than `76.59 lakh were recovered from the pockets of vests and shoes. All the gold biscuits bore Myanmar markings, an official release from Additional Director General, DRI, Hyderabad Zone Unit said.

The DRI Vijayawada sleuths, in a similar operation, intercepted a passenger travelling to Tambaram (Chennai) in Guwahati MS Express at Nellore railway station.Based on reliable information that a few gold traders in Chennai are importing gold from abroad without paying customs duty, DRI personnel intercepted the passenger at Nellore railway station who was carrying a purple bag containing one electric stove made of aluminium and another aluminium coal stove.

As both the stoves were heavier than normal, the officials grew suspicious and dismantled the two stoves and found gold concealed in the form of semi-circular rods. Four rods weighing 4.65 kgs were removed from the two stoves. The gold is worth around `1.43 crore. The two stoves were custom-made to conceal the gold which originates from Myanmar. The passengers were arrested and gold was seized under Customs Act. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

“Early comment on the issue will be premature. As gold smuggling is an organised crime, we have to conduct indepth investigation,” said an official from the DRI Vijayawada. While investigation about the route of the gold smuggling and its destination is underway, the gold was believed to have been smuggled through the porous border in the North-East.Last year, the DRI sleuths had seized gold worth `30 lakh at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) from two travellers. One of them had come from Bangkok while the other had flown in from Singapore via Kuala Lumpur.