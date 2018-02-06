JEYPORE: A five-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team led by DSP Rabi Singh on Monday reached Koraput to investigate the alleged gang-rape and suicide of the minor girl of Musaguda village. The NHRC team, which is camping at Koraput Circuit House, and would stay in the district till February 8. On the day, the team members met several police officials and received documents related to the alleged gang-rape and death of the girl from Additional SP VR Rao and HRPC Inspector Mamata Panigrahi.

The team members will visit Musaguda village on Tuesday and interact with the victim’s family members and locals. They are also scheduled to visit Kunduli PHC and Sahid Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital at Koraput. They would examine the medical records of the girl and submit a report to the NHRC in New Delhi for further action. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in Kunduli and nearby areas for the visit of the NHRC team.