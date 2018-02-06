PARADIP: A team of officials from the Directorate of Factories and Boilers led by its Assistant Director Chandrakant Dalai recently visited sulphuric acid plant of Paradeep Phosphate Ltd (PPL) where three workers had sustained burn injuries due to leakage of gas.On Friday night, hundreds of workers were carrying out repair work at the plant when three labourers sustained burn injuries after being exposed to vapour from sulphuric acid plant (SAP). The other workers rushed to the spot after hearing the scream of the victims and rescued them.

On being informed, the officials on Saturday visited the spot and conducted a thorough inquiry into the matter. During investigation, the team detected several irregularities and found that there was leakage on gas gate of Non-Return Valve (NRV) of the processing boiler of SAP’s Stream No-C. The labourers were pressed into service to repair the leakage at the gas gate near NRV by replacing it. However, the boiler pipeline was shut down to arrest the leakage on the particular point and there was residual hot water in the pipeline. The labourers were injured after being exposed to vapour of the hot water, they said.

The Assistant Director said even no step was taken to check the existing hot water in the boiler pipeline. The irregularities in the plant are a clear violation of the Indian Boiler Regulation Act, 1950. Action will be taken against the errant authorities of PPL after completion of the inquiry. The department will soon send a show cause notice to the PPL authorities in this regard, he informed.The victims identified as Bikash Jaysingh, Ashok Patra and Samrat Hembramb were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Out of three, Ashok has been discharged while two others are undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Cuttack.