BHUBANESWAR: Even though health and agriculture sectors remained the focus of Union Budget 2018-19, reduced allocations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and social sector is likely to increase the burden on the State Government whose finances are going through a lean patch.Sources said allocations under different schemes including MGNREGA, mid-day meal scheme, National Health Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have also not been as expected. The reduced funds flow from the Centre under different schemes is likely to continue in 2018-19 also.

Several schemes from which funds have been slashed in the previous budgets are being implemented by the State Government forcing it to go for market borrowing.

The Government has resorted to open market borrowing of `5500 crore during 2017-18.

As the funds commitment for different schemes is likely to go up, sources said any marginal increase in flow of Central funds will not be adequate and will push the debt burden higher.According to official sources, Odisha’s debt burden was ` 66,656.56 crore in October, 2017 and is likely to touch `76,744.12 crore by the end of 2017-18 financial year. The State Government, however, maintained that the debt burden has increased as loan is being incurred for capital expenditure on infrastructure projects.

While the State Government has incurred `20,059.45 crore from Provident Fund, it got credit of ` 46,597.11 crore from the Centre, National Small Savings Fund, Open Market, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC), National Cooperative Development Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation.The State’s loan burden was ` 38,666.24 crore, ` 37,730.04 crore and ` 27,801 crore in 2014, 2010 and 2003 respectively.