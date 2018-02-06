JAIPUR: IN a shocking incident, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Jajpur Town, Manoj Kumar Behera, was crushed to death by a truck on National Highway-215 near Nuapada Chowk here on Sunday night, raising suspicion about the role of mining mafia behind the incident. Behera was inspecting vehicles carrying smuggled minerals along with two of his office staff when the truck hit him from behind. The RTO’s body was cr ushed beyond recognition. However, two other staff, who were assisting Behera, escaped unhurt which is being seen as a well-planned operation by mining mafia though police have remained non-committal on the issue as yet.

As per reports, a patrolling team of Jajpur Town Regional Transport Office led by Behera was carrying out inspection of overloaded vehicles and trucks carrying smuggled minor minerals on NH-215 at about 11.45 pm. The RTO was checking the papers of a chips-laden vehicle when an overloaded speeding truck hit him from behind leading to his death on the spot. On being informed, Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das, SP Charan Singh Meena, Jajpur Road Tehsildar Sapan Kumar Nanda, SDPO Kedarnath Sahoo and police officials rushed to the spot on the NH.

The body of the RTO was sent to Jajpur district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. Following the incident, SP Meena directed Jajpur Road SDPO to inquire into the circumstances leading to the accident. “From the investigation so far, we have not found anything to suggest any foul play. However, police will examine all aspects before coming to a final conclusion,” the SP said and added that the two staff who accompanied Behera are being questioned.

Police seized the truck and arrested its helper who also sustained grievous injuries in the accident. However, the driver managed to flee after the mishap. A case has been registered at Korei police station in this connection and investigation is on. The district administration made arrangements to send Behera’s body to his native place at Bhubaneswar and for funeral rites at Puri.