BHUBANESWAR: A four-member Central team arrived in the Capital on Monday to inspect facilities related to sanitation as part of Swachh Survekshan, 2018. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said the team members will tour the City, including public places, markets, religious structures and other major streets and check documents related to sanitation management. “There are 1400 marks for documentation and 1200 marks for field observation,” a corporation’s official said.



The team was earlier scheduled to arrive on a 3 day visit, but are expected to stay longer.

BMC officials, including Additional Commissioner, interacted with the members on Monday.

BMC officials said the survey will be conducted in 4041 cities and towns across the country and carries 4000 marks. The results are expected to be declared after March.