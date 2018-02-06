SAMBALPUR: A group of students from VSSUT at Burla put up a good show at the national level ATV championship, Enduro Student India, which was held at Gee Dee RC Race Track, Coimbatore from January 3 to 7. Team VEERss Racing successfully took part in all static events which included Design, Cost and Sales presentation. Besides, the team came out successful in all dynamic events which included Dirt-X, Acceleration and Manoeuvrability and the Endurance run.

Team VEERss secured the first position in Dirt-X which tested the steering and acceleration of all ATVs competing in the event. Among 84 teams which were eligible for dynamic events, Team VEERss completed the Dirt-X in a blazing 57 seconds time frame with help of driver Amit Kumar Satapathy, a final year Mechanical Engineering student who stood first, giving the team pole position for the Endurance Race which followed.

The Endurance race, from a pole position start to a dominating win by three laps, was skilfully crafted by team captain Rajesh Kumar Tripathy, final year Mechanical Engineering student, who drove IoKE-7, the only ATV buggy that did not take any pit stop for maintenance purpose in the entire race. Along with the dynamic events, the team also excelled in static events and finished with an overall Rank of 6. Along with three trophies, the team bagged a cash prize of `1.20 lakh which will be utilised for new innovations.

Team Veerss Racing also took part in the International level ATV championship BAJA SAE INDIA which was held at NATRAX Pithampur, Indore from January 24 to 30. With the help of its driver Satapathy, the team completed the four-hour endurance race without any breakdown and successfully secured eighth position among 120 participating teams.Talking to The Express, team captain Tripathy said they are determined to upgrade the ATV so that the vehicle is capable to compete in international arena and bring glory for the university, State and also the country.