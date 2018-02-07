BHUBANESWAR: India on Tuesday successfully test-fired an advanced variant of surface-to-surface nuclear capable short-range ballistic missile Agni-I from a defence test facility off Odisha coast. The missile was tested in a different trajectory for an extended range proving its robustness.With better re-entry technology and manoeuvrability, the missile was launched at about 8.30 am from a road mobile launcher at launching complex-IV on Abdul Kalam Island.

The trial was conducted as part of the user training exercise by the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) of Indian Army with logistic support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for a range of about 750 km.The test came two weeks after successful flight testing of longest range Inter-Continental Range Balllistic Missile (ICBM) Agni-V from the same test facility. The game-changer Agni-V having a strike range of over 5,000 km was test-fired on January 18.

“The missile was fired in a different trajectory and it perfectly demonstrated yaw manoeuvring with mid-course angle. The Agni-I (A) is more advanced and has the capability to deceive ballistic missile defence (BMD) shield,” said a defence official from New Delhi. Two Naval ships located near the target point tracked the missile in the terminal phase of the flight. The missile followed the trajectory perfectly and reached the designated target with high accuracy. All the tracking systems along the coast have tracked and monitored the missile parameters, added the official.

The test was, however, carried out to reconfirm the technical parameters set for the user trial and check the Army’s readiness to use it. The missile, which carried a dummy payload was picked up randomly from the production lot.Designed and developed by DRDO, the 15-metre long weapon system is powered by both, solid and liquid propellants, which imparts it a speed of 2.5 km per second. It can carry both conventional and nuclear payload of about 1,000 kg. It can be blasted off from both road and rail mobile launchers.

Prior to the test, armed security personnel in power boats were engaged to patrol around the Kalam Island and fishermen were warned not to venture into the sea. Security was tightened along the coast.

Prithvi-II user trial today

After the successful trial of Agni-I, the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) is all set to conduct a fresh user trial of Prithvi-II missile on Wednesday. The indigenously developed surface-to-surface ballistic missile will be test-fired from launching complex-III of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea.The missile, which has already been inducted in the armed forces, is the first missile developed by DRDO under its most ambitious Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. Having a strike range of 350 km, it can dive at an angle of 80 degree. Powered by liquid propulsion it has the capability to carry up to 500 kg of warhead.