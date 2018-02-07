JAJPUR: An ambulance driver has been seriously injured after being shot at by unidentified miscreants in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said today.

The incident took place at Panikoili area on NH 5 when the ambulance was carrying a patient from Bhadrak to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack yesterday evening, the police said.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, past enmity is suspected to have led to the incident, the police said.

The driver identified as Jamir Khan, who sustained bullet injuries on his right leg, was first admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The condition of Khan is stated to be stable today, the police said.

At first, three attackers in a van had intercepted the ambulance. The miscreants then came out of their vehicle and fired at the ambulance driver without any provocation, said Sarat Kumar Patra, Inspector In-Charge of Panikoili police station.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles," Patra said.