BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Tuesday constituted an extended committee which will submit a report on the proposed second campus of Rama Devi Women’s University by March 15.The Government’s decision to set up the second campus on Utkal University premises had sparked off tension in the area due to opposition from students. “An extended committee has been formed to decide the location for the second campus of Rama Devi Women’s University.

The committee has been asked to submit a report before March 15. The Government will take a decision on the basis of the report of the committee,” Minister of State for Higher Education Ananta Das told mediapersons after presiding over a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat here.

The committee has Director, Higher Education, Khurda district collector and vice-chancellors of Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University as members.