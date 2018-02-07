JAGATSINGHPUR: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) on Tuesday gheraoed the Collector’s office here demanding fresh inquiry into crop loss due to unseasonal rains in December last year.The agitating farmers alleged that despite a directive of Revenue and Disaster Management department, the district administration is yet to conduct reassessment of crop loss.As per reports, untimely rain in last December had wreaked havoc on standing paddy crops in Jagatsinghpur, Biridi, Balikuda and Naugaon blocks of the district. The crops, which were at a harvesting stage, were damaged causing heavy loss to farmers.

The affected farmers said following the untimely rains, water stagnation was seen in vast stretches of paddy fields for 15 to 20 days. Due to irregularities in assessment of crop loss by Revenue and Agriculture officials, the affected farmers are yet to get compensation till date, they claimed.Moreover, farmers who suffered more than 33 per cent of crop loss have been deprived of compensation as officials submitted false and superficial report to the Government without visiting the affected paddy fields, the agitators alleged.

Alleging irregularities in crop loss assessment, farmers under NKS had earlier sought intervention the State Government and demanded for a fresh inquiry. On January 9, Additional Commissioner, Relief Mihir Chand Mallick had directed Jagatsinghpur Collector to conduct a fresh assessment of crop loss in the four blocks and furnish a report in this regard at earliest.On the day, the agitating farmers also staged demonstration in front of the Sub-Collector’s office protesting the delay in conducting fresh assessment of crop loss. Sources said official work was paralysed due to the farmers’ protests.The farmers have threatened to intensify stir if a fresh crop loss inquiry is not conducted in the four blocks soon.