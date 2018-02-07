BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Commerce and Transport Nrusingha Charan Sahu on Tuesday launched FASTag for OSRTC buses in all routes in collaboration with SBI for automatic toll payment at different toll plazas across the State.The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had introduced the automated electronic toll collection system - FASTag. The tag can be used to pay toll charges without being held up enroute.

The Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology used in the tag allows users to travel nonstop through dedicated FASTag lane at toll checkers booths. The technology uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track tags attached to vehicles.The buses would not be detained for collection of toll as the automated scanning of RFID tag on the vehicles’ windscreen deducts toll charges from the linked pre or post paid account. The technology will not only save users’ time and ease road traffic, but also save fuel as there is no need to stop for cash collection. FASTag is currently operational at 180 toll plazas across National and State Highways.

“OSRTC is now paying `1.7 crore per annum as toll fees. The Road Transport and Highways Ministry will provide a discount of 7.5 per cent on toll fees for using the tags. An MoU has been signed between OSRTC and SBI for automated payment.” said an official. The Centre had made it mandatory for all new vehicles to have the tag fixed on front windscreen from December 1, last year for hassle-free collection of toll.