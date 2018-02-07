BHUBANESWAR: It is February but feels like summer already. With day temperature shooting four degree Celsius above normal in most parts of Odisha, it is only natural to apprehend that sweltering days are ahead.At least four stations recorded 35 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Bhubaneswar was one. At 35 degree C, the maximum temperature was a whopping 7 degree above normal.It is not just Bhubaneswar where the mercury has been on a high. At Sambalpur, day temperature was six degree above normal as was in Angul where the mercury stood at 35.1 degree C. Talcher, which heats up unusually during the summer, also saw a similar trend along with Titlagarh.

“If you look at the pattern, most parts of northern, central and coastal districts saw mercury remaining four degree Celsius above normal. Going by available models, February may emerge hotter whereas weather during March and April could be normal,” said sources in the India Meteorological Department.

The forecast could mean day temperature may go on a rising trend during the current month. Bhubaneswar already has a history of reporting high temperature in February. In 2016, the Capital had reported 40.9 degree C on February 20 whereas last year, the highest temperature for the month was 37 degree C on the same day. In the last 10 years, mercury has touched 40 degree C at least thrice during the month.

Angul also records a similar trend. For the last two years, it has recorded 39 degree C in February. Only once - in 2006 - did it touch the 40 degree C bar.

Places like Sambalpur and Koraput have more or less recorded close to normal temperature during the month. Director of IMD, Odisha Sarat Chandra Sahu said February reports a spurt in mercury but just for a day or two. This year, the higher levels of temperature have been persistent. “It may have been because of absence of appreciable rain in the last two months. The dry spell and a sudden drop in mercury is aiding the jump in temperature,” he explained.

The weather office said, parts of Telangana and Maharashtra too have shown a rise in temperature but north India has remained normal.During the end of current week, clouding conditions may occur due to presence of high wind speed in upper atmosphere but it may not result in rain because chances of formation of cyclonic circulation is low.

