JAIPUR: Jenapur police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the the mystery behind the brutal murder of a 23-year-old youth, identified as Gopabandhu Sethy, at Talajanga village in the district. They arrested a youth from the same village, citing a triangular love angle as the reason behind the murder. However, the family members of the deceased refused to accept police’s theory.“The police have planted the story. They have not arrested the real culprits involved in the crime. They have arrested the youth to save the illegal mining mafias who have killed our son,” the kin said.

Jajpur Road SDPO Kedarnath Sahu said the accused, Bipin Ojha (24), deceased’s friend, murdered Sethy over a ‘love triangle’. The accused allegedly hacked his friend to death with a chopper and then called his family from latter’s mobile phone to mislead them. the accused dumped his body behind the abandoned panchayat office. Police had seized the murder weapon, blood-stained clothes, mobile phones and a motor cycle used in the crime from his possession.“The accused was having a one-sided love affair with a minor girl of his village. When he saw Sethy was chatting with the girl last month, he got jealous and wanted to kill the latter,” the SDPO said. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.