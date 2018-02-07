JAIPUR: A person sustained critical injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at a private ambulance on NH-5 near Jajpur SP’s office within Panikoili police limits here on Tuesday. The injured was identified as Jamir Khan, the ambulance driver of neighbouring Bhadrak district. The incident took place when Jamir was taking a patient from Bhadrak to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. A seriously injured Jamir was first admitted to a local hospital and later, shifted to SCB after his condition worsened.

Panikoili IIC Sarat Kumar Patra said an SUV intercepted the ambulance near the SP’s office at Panikoili. Three unidentified miscreants came out of the vehicle and fired at the ambulance driver without any provocation.Jamir sustained bullet injuries on his right leg and his condition is stated to be stable, the IIC said and added that past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the murderous attack. Further investigation into the incident is on, police said.