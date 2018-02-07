KORAPUT: The five-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team on Tuesday visited Musaguda village in Koraput district to investigate the alleged gang-rape and subsequent suicide of a minor girl. The team interacted with the victim’s family members and enquired about details of the incident. In the first phase, the team members quizzed the girl’s mother Donai Chati, aunt Radha Chati, grandfather Parshu Chati and brother Pratap Chati separately.

The family members alleged that Pottangi police had taken away the suicide note of the girl in their absence. When they were busy at Kunduli PHC on the day of suicide, police entered their house where only a minor boy was present, the family claimed.

The NHRC team also interrogated the minor boy and asked the teachers of Sarispadar school to cooperate in the investigation. This apart, statements of villagers and some school students were also recorded in writing, sources said. Earlier, the team asked the HRPC officers to hand over records of the incident.

The NHRC team headed by DSP Rabi Singh also urged the public and Government officials to meet them personally if they have any information regarding the incident.