PARADIP: Expressing concern over discharge of waste from Port Trust Hospital to local water bodies, Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has asked the medical authorities to comply with pollution norms as per Biomedical Waste (Handling and Management) Rules, 2003 within seven days.

As per reports, the 100-bed hospital in the port city has been discharging hazardous waste such as contaminated syringes, medical instruments as well as infectious tissues and chemicals to water bodies creating pollution.

The hospital authorities do not even segregate biomedical waste at source and mix it with municipal trash. Moreover, hospital waste is buried in pits that eventually contaminate the aquifer from where residents draw drinking water. Despite frequent reminders, the hospital authorities are yet to set up a treatment plant as per Biomedical Waste (Handling and Management) Rules, sources said.

A team of OSPCB had visited Port Trust hospital on January 31 last year and found that there was non-compliance of norms under Biomedical Waste (Handling and Management) Rules, 2003. During inquiry, it was found that waste water from labour room, OT, patholab and other wards was discharged to a soak pit within hospital premises without any treatment. This apart, plastic and non-biodegradable trash was also disposed of into municipal waste.

In its order, the pollution board has directed the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital to dispose of the plastic waste through authorised recycler and the unit has to treat the liquid effluent.

Contacted, Chief Medical Officer of Port Trust Hospital Prahallad Panda said, “OSPCB is not satisfied with our process of waste disposal. Steps are being taken to set up a treatment plant in compliance with the norms of the pollution board.”Regional Officer of OSPCB Mukesh Mahaling said the Board has asked the hospital to submit a compliance report within seven days failing which necessary action would be taken against the authorities.