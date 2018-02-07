CUTTACK: A day after Rajashree Kamila, an accused in egg attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, the hospital authorities on Tuesday constituted a medical board comprising 8 senior doctors to examine and treat her.While Prof PK Debata is the member convener, Heads of Department of Medicine, Pulmonary Medicine, Neurosurgery, Neurology, Cardiology, Psychiatry, have been included as members in the special medical board constituted under the chairmanship of HoD Surgery Prof. KC Mohapatra.

The team has been requested to examine the patient on daily basis and submit a report for further action, said SCBMCH Superintendent Prof. Shyama Kanungo. Prof. Debata will be the spokesperson, she added.

Meanwhile, the special team has started treating Kamila after conducting the necessary tests, Prof Kanungo added. The medical board has also submitted a status report to SCBMCH Superintendent regarding condition of Kamila.

Stating that there are no abnormalities in CT scan and other X-ray reports, the status report has revealed that the 29-year-old patient is stable clinically. She is conscious and oriented to time, place and persons, the status report stated adding that she has no neurological defect while her sensory and motor system are functioning normally.

Kamila was shifted to SCBMCH after her condition started deteriorating at Balasore Hospital, where she was undergoing treatment for injuries. She had thrown egg at the Chief Minister when he was attending Talashari Beach Festival in Bhogarai block.