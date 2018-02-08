The city police, on Wednesday, arrested a priest for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged woman on several occasions in his house in Kalarahanga area under Mancheswar police limits. The priest has been identified as Bijay Acharya.Acharya’s relatives stay at Balianta on the suburbs of the City. According to police, Acharya’s convinced the mentally-challenged woman’s father to send his daughter to his house for giving company to his wife and child when he is away on work.

Acharya told his relatives that on several days he stays away from home for work while his wife and child live alone. On his request, the 25-year-old mentally challenged woman shifted to Acharya’s house about six months back. Recently, the woman’s mother took her to a doctor as she started vomiting regularly. The doctor informed them that the victim was two months pregnant.

The police said the victim can understand everything, but faces hurdles while communicating with others. The victim apprised her mother that Acharya had raped her for five to six months.

The victim’s mother later lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station. “A case has been registered against Acharya under Section 376 (2)(L) of IPC and he was produced in a court on Wednesday,” Mancheswar police said.