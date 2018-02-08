BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday recommended names of three IPS officers for Bargarh SP after the Election Commission of India ordered that the incumbent officer Jugal Kishore Banoth be removed.Sources said, the Home Department suggested names of Jayanarayan Pankaj, Pinaka Mishra and Siba Subramani as the replacement for Banoth.The names have been proposed to Chief Electoral Officer of the State Surendra Kumar.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party had submitted a petition with the ECI complaining that Banoth, along with his officers, are acting like agents of the ruling party which is why free and fair elections can not take place at Bijepur, which is going to polls on February 24.While the ECI order has been greeted by the BJP general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra, he said the party is awaiting action against Collector, Block Development Officer and local police officers.Meanwhile, three nomination papers filed for the Bijepur by-poll were rejected on the day. The three candidates included Jagatram Patel of Utkal Bharat Party and two Independents Kamal Kumar Das and Digambar Sahu.A total of 17 candidates had filed nominations for the Assembly constituency.