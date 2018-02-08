BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is all set to host 16th All India People’s Science Congress (AIPSC) at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) here from February 9 to 12.The All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) is a conglomeration of over 40 People’s Science organisations spread all over the country. More than 800 delegates along with eminent scientists from 42 science forums across the country are expected to come together for the promotion of science and public participation in science and technology. Speaking to mediapersons, chairperson of AIPSC Aurobindo Behera said the objective of the forum is to promote and further the cause of science in the country.

A sky watch has been arranged for participants during the four-day event for which around 100 telescopes have been set up at the venue. We will also have children science festival on February 10 where science teachers and scientists can interact with high school students, he said. Different exhibitions and poster presentations have also been planned. Among others, Registrar of NISER Abhaya Kumar Naik and president of AIPSN Sabysachi Chatterjee were present.