BARGARH : Star campaigners of both BJP at the Centre and BJD in the State must fulfil their poll promises first before venturing out to campaign in Bijepur by-poll, said OPCC President Prasad Harichanda here on Wednesday.Addressing mediapersons, Prasad said BJP has selected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh as their star campaigner. People must not allow Singh to campaign in the by-election as he is accused of stopping water flow in Mahanadi and constructing dams and barrages on the river. Singh should release Mahanadi water before embarking on campaigning in Bijepur, he said.

Similarly, Union Agriculture Minister Radhamohan Singh should fix the minimum support price of paddy at `3000 per quintal and his Textile and Handloom counterpart Smriti Irani must roll back GST on inputs and finished handloom fabric before planning to campaign in Bijepur, the OPCC chief said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had declared bonus of `100 on paddy to farmers at a convention here in 2015 which still remains unpaid till date, Prasad said and called upon the CM to fulfil all promises made by him before campaigning in the district. Voters of Bijepur would give a befitting reply to BJD and BJP over their unfulfilled promises in the by-poll. Congress will continue irs winning streak in Bijepur, Prasad claimed.

Odisha in-charge of Congress Subhankar Sarkar said the result of Bijepur by-poll would be a warning bell for both BJP and BJD ahead of 2019 general elections. Long association of Congress with farmers, weavers, peasants, dalits and tribals will ensure victory of the party nominee Pranaya Sahu, he claimed.

Among others, district Congress committee president Ananta Sayan Padhi were present.