KENDRAPARA: In a bid to score political brownie points, BJD chairperson of Marsaghai block Sitalata Parida hurriedly inaugurated an overhead water tank built from MPLAD funds of Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda at Purusottampur here on Wednesday without informing the latter.During the inaugural ceremony, Parida and other BJD leaders attacked Panda, who was recently suspended from the ruling party, with political jibes.Parida claimed that BJD leaders had first placed the demand for a water tank in Purusottampur before local MLA and former minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak in 2015. Nayak had managed to convince the MP to grant fund for the project, she said.

“Panda was suspended from BJD for his anti-party works. He has no moral right to inaugurate the water tank,” the chairperson said.Meanwhile, political secretary of Panda Jyoti Prakash Ghose said he wrote a letter to Kendrapada Collector stating that the MP had spent `28 Lakh to built the water tank in Purusottampur village. “The project was all set to be inaugurated by the MP for public use. But some persons unofficially inaugurated the project on Wednesday which is a clear violation of MPLAD guidelines framed by the Union Government,” he said.

As per guidelines, the MP should be informed about the time and venue of the inaugural function of MPLAD projects by the district administration, Ghose said. “I have also informed the Collector that such type of unauthorised intervention in implementation of projects under MPLAD funds should not be allowed by the district administration,” he said.When contacted, Collector Reghu G, however, denied of receiving any letter from the MP’s political secretary.

Kalpana Mallick, a supporter of Panda in Kendrapada, said it is not proper on part of the chairperson and others to inaugurate the water tank before its completion. “At the behest of some unscrupulous elements, they inaugurated the incomplete project though they are not authorised to do so,” she said.It may be recalled that on February 3, Panda had come down heavily on the BJD Government after inaugurating a water tank at Andara in Pattamundai block.