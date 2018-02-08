CUTTACK: State BJP vice president Samir Mohanty on Tuesday filed a petition in Orissa High Court challenging the validity of appointment of Naba Kumar Nayak as State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Alleging that Nayak’s appointment as SEC is likely to influence the upcoming elections, the petitioner urged the court to terminate Nayak’s appointment. Chief Secretary, the SEC and secretaries of Governor, Housing and Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments were made parties to the case.

Terming Nayak’s appointment as unconstitutional and politically motivated, the petition alleged that as per norms, a Chief Secretary rank official should be appointed to a key position like SEC. However, the State Government appointed a retired and lower rank official in violation of the guidelines. The BJP leader further alleged that even as Nayak was to retire in March 2014, it was his inclination towards the ruling BJD that his term was extended by six months.

The retirement age for SEC being 65, Nayak would serve till March 2019 and may interfere in the poll process, the petitioner alleged urging that Nayak’s appointment as SEC be terminated for a free and fair civic body elections scheduled for September this year. The case was put up today before a division bench of the High Court comprising Justice Subas Chandra Parija and Justice Debabrata Das. The bench differed the hearing to February 15 and also directed to place it before the bench of Chief Justice as it is a constitutional matter.