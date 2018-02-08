CUTTACK: The residents of Bidanasi in the city foiled a cattle lifting bid and nabbed one of them on Tuesday night. According to sources, three persons belonging to a minority community from Jatni in Khurda district were trying to lift cows into their Bolero-converted-stock wagon near Sector-11 of CDA around 1 am when a cowherd woke up hearing the sounds.

On seeing the cows being lifted, he raised an alarm following which more than a dozen locals rushed to the spot and tried to nab the gang members, who had started to flee in their vehicle. The locals chased them on their bikes and stopped the vehicle, which had got stuck in mud after hitting a biker. The locals managed to overpower one of the miscreants and nab him, while the other two escaped.

Later, they handed over the accused to police who has been detained in Bidanasi police station. Police seized the stock wagon and interrogation is on, said IIC Bidanasi police station, PK Rout.According to locals, in the last one month the gang has lifted cows, goats and sheep from Bidanasi.