BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed by Andhra Pradesh Government’s interference in the disputed Kotia cluster of villages, Odisha Government will send a team to Koraput district to take stock of the ground situation. The team will reach Koraput on Thursday and visit Kotia cluster of villages the day after.While the cluster of 21 villages are claimed by both Odisha and AP, both states have been implementing welfare schemes in the region.Recently, AP officials not only distributed freebies to villagers, they have allegedly started road construction and started process for Aadhaar linking too.

To assess the moves made by AP and review implementation of development and welfare programmes by the State, the Revenue and Disaster Management Department constituted an inter-departmental committee.

The panel comprises IG Sanjib Panda, Director (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Ashok Kumar Nayak, Additional Secretary Sashadhar Nayak and Chief Engineer of Rural Development Department Ashutosh Mallick.During their visit, Collector of Koraput and SP will also be present. After their visit, the panel will submit a report to the Government.