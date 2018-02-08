SAMBALPUR: Members of Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) opposed the collection of kendu leaves through gram panchayat (GP) during the State council meeting held here on Wednesday.

The OKKS has appealed to the rural dwellers to oppose the proposal to collect kendu leaves through panchayats at Gram Sabhas. President of OKKS Bijay Mohanty said some agents of bidi manufacturers are trying to influence the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members to adopt resolution in the Gram Sabhas to procure kendu leaves through panchayats. However, the collection through panchayats would gradually lead to privatisation of kendu leaf procurement, he added.

At present, the kendu leaf wing of Forest department is undertaking the job of procurement and working for a hassle-free process. While the kendu leaf pluckers are availing benefits under several Government welfare schemes, they will be deprived of getting such facilities after privatisation of the trade. The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), which is looking after the marketing of kendu leaves, was taking 4 per cent of the total profit to manage the affair. However, for the last few years, the OFDC is not disclosing the amount which is being charged by it for marketing of kendu leaves, he said.

They demanded that the OFDC should take a fixed percentage from the profit so that the social security and welfare measures meant for pluckers will not be hampered. The OKKS also demanded complete abolition of GST on kendu leaf and bidi. The Government has imposed 17 per cent GST on kendu leaf and 28 per cent on bidi. The imposition of GST has affected the livelihood of kendu leaf pluckers, he said.

The pluckers get only 80 paise per bundle of 20 kendu leaves. They demanded hike in price of kendu leaves bundle and salary of binding workers and seasonal employees. The OKKS has resolved to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister over the demands.