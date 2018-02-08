BHUBANESWAR: IN a major embarrassment to Odisha Police, miscreants in huge numbers managed to intercept and over power Tehsildars and a police force when they were returning after carrying out raids at various illegal stone quarrying units in Khurda district on Wednesday. According to police, the Tehsildars had carried out raids at illegal stone quarrying units in Nirakarpur, Tangi and other areas of Khurda. The officials, who were backed by the police force, had reportedly seized a JCB and some heavy vehicles containing the illegally excavated materials.

However, the miscreants in huge numbers intercepted the officials near Nirakarpur and Tangi border area and repossessed the seized vehicles before fleeing the spot.“We had sanctioned police force for the raid and had asked the officials to inform the inspectors or the officer-in-charge of the police stations in the areas where they had planned to carry out the raids. However, the officials did not inform the local police,” Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said.

“Tangi police seized three motorcycles and have detained one person in connection with the matter. We have also launched a search operation to nab other miscreants involved in the crime,” he said. Meanwhile, the officials have lodged a complaint in this regard at Nirakarpur police station.