BHUBANESWAR: Nepal king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev laid the foundation stone of Gobinda Go-Mata Mandir, the first of its kind temple dedicated to cow, at Gadarathipur near Jatni on Wednesday.The last Hindu monarch of Nepal also inaugurated a Goshala constructed over 3.5 acre of land at Rathipur, exclusively for indigenous breeds. Speaking at the International Go-Sambardhana Mahotsav, Dev said Sanathan Dharma has the ability to orient mind, body and soul to spiritual awakening. He offered ‘purnahuti’ at Biswashanti Mahajagyan organised by Shree Marg, an organisation working to popularise Hindu rituals as well as applied spirituality.

Nepal king performs puja in Jatni

| Express

The organisation has also launched ‘Wow Cow Mission’ to indigenous breeds which will boost economy, agriculture and nutrition, said Shree Marg secretary Sibasis Satapathy.Dev is slated to visit Jagannath temple, Lingaraj temple and Sakhigopal temple during his six-day visit. This is the first time in 150 years that a king of Nepal is visiting Sakhigopal temple.

Dev will also attend a programme commemorating the silver jubilee of Pattabhisheka of Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Puri at Govardhan Math in Puri. He will have the special privilege of performing ‘aarati’ at Jagannath temple atop the Ratna Singhasan, on February 11.Elaborate arrangements have been made at the temple to ensure smooth conduct of rituals and special puja by the Nepal king. Devotees will not be allowed inside the temple for around 2.5 hours from 9.30 am.