BARGARH : As ruling Biju Janata Dal leaves no stone unturned to pocket the Bijepur Assembly constituency setting trend for 2019 elections in the district, family members of farmers who committed suicide allegedly over crop loss on Wednesday filed affidavits accusing the State Government of apathy and sought intervention of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).The affidavits will be sent to the rights panel. Jai Kishan, a body working for farmers’ welfare, has taken up cudgels for the family members of those who had ended their lives.

The Government had, earlier, failed to respond to notice issued by NHRC which had taken up the issue suo motu and called for a report from the State. Sources said more than 200 farmers in the State committed suicide due to drought, crop loss and loan burden in 2015. However, the State Government had refuted the claim. Drought and pest attack, subsequently leading to debt burden, had apparently forced 12 farmers to take the extreme step last year in a span of 50 days.

The persons who filed the affidavits, include Alekhmati Satnami, widow of farmer Arjun Satnami, Bimala Jagdala, widow of Umesh Jagdala, Rajesh Sahu, son of Brunda Sahu and PV Ramakrushna, son of P Naveen Kumar as well as six others. Earlier in 2015, a team of citizens probed the reason behind the suicides and sent a report to NHRC which accepted it on February 15, 2016 and asked the Government to respond.

Sources revealed that NHRC sent a reminder to the Government on January 22 after it didn’t reply to its previous notice. The failure of the Government to present the report of the House Committee, led by Pramila Mallick who had visited Kendpali to investigate the death of farmer Kahinu Bagarti last year, had also upset farmers.

Under debt burden, farmer kills self

Jajpur: A farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside an under-construction house at Kantigadia village within Dharmashala police limits here on Wednesday. He was identified as 42-year-old Subodh Das. Family sources said Subodh had grown paddy in five acres of land of which three acres were taken on lease. He was under severe mental stress after his crops were washed away by unseasonal rains two months back. Subodh had reportedly taken over `2 lakh loans from micro finance organisations, local banks, various local SHGs and private money lenders.

“After the crops were damaged, Subodh was under severe mental duress as he had to pay five loan instalments in a month. He was suffering from fever for the last two days and I would have taken him to hospital in the morning. But he took the extreme step late in the night,” said Annapurna Das, wife of the deceased farmer. As the news of Subodh’s death spread, activists of several farmers’ organisation visited his house and demanded adequate compensation to the bereaved family.