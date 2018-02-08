KENDRAPARA: More than two decades after sanctioning of funds for the 82-km Haridaspur-Paradip railway line, construction work on the project is moving at a snail’s pace.Sanctioned in 1996-97, the project has been languishing for want of funds. In order to execute the project, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Haridaspur-Paradip Railway Company Limited was formed where the State Government has 22.5 per cent direct equity (`114.8 crore) and 33 per cent equity along with other PSUs. Even after 20 years, the project is yet to be commissioned due to poor execution by the Railway Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL), said Dhiren Sahoo, a senior BJD leader and Chairman of Kendrapara Municipality.

BJP leader Gyanaranjan Beura said, “The Union Budget 2018-19 has given a good push to the proposed 82-km railway project with an allotment of `200 crore. In the past, the Railway Ministry had allocated meagre amounts for the project. But this year, the Centre has allotted sufficient funds which will speed up the work.”Sources said in 2015, the State Government had demanded `300 crore for the project to include Kendrapara district in the railway map. But the Railway Ministry had thrown a spanner in the project by allotting a meagre amount of `36.8 crore. However, the Centre had sanctioned a total of `200 crore during 2016 and 2017. Though the Odisha Government had sought `100 crore for the project this year, the Ministry honoured the State’s demand by allotting `200 crore.

The railway line will cater to the smooth movement of freight, export of finished products of steel plants and imported coking coal from Paradip to the industries. The industries located in Duburi and the iron ore deposits in Keonjhar district are in proximity to the rail link. The project, which requires 1,780 acres of land, will cover three districts __ Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur. On completion, the rail distance between Daitari-Banspani iron ore belt and Paradip port will be reduced almost by half.

Bhubaneswar-based Joint General Manager of RVNL Srinivas Sahoo said construction work on major bridges over Mahanadi and Luna rivers is going on in full swing. Earlier, the project cost was estimated at around `1,444 crore and now it has been enhanced to `1,802 crore. “We are constructing 31 major and 164 minor bridges over the rivers, canals and other water bodies. So far, `1,100 crore has been spent for the project which will be completed by June 2019,” he said.