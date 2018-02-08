BHUBANESWAR: Siksha O Anusandhan University conducted a community-based Oral Health and Oral Cancer screening programme on the outskirts of the Capital. A team of 130 doctors from the university examined 1,342 persons from 16 villages during the day-long camp. The departments of Oral Medicine and Radiology, Oral Surgery, Oral Pathology and Public Health Dentistry of the Institute of Dental Sciences (IDS), faculty of dental sciences of SOA and department of Community Medicine of IMS and SUM Hospital, conducted simultaneous screening at eight centres around Jamujhari on the eve of World Cancer Day.

Dean of IDS Prof Neeta Mohanty said, 50 of the screened persons had been detected with conditions which were in pre-cancer stage requiring treatment. “The patients will be provided treatments like extraction, oral prophylaxis, blood investigation and biopsy free of cost at the IDS,” she said.

Buses provided by the university would ferry them from SOA’s Rural Health Centre at Jamujhari village to the hospital on specific days for the treatment.

“The IDS has been conducting free camps regularly in urban areas providing free investigation and oral cancer treatment at minimum cost. The people were also provided oral health education and made aware about the ill-effects of tobacco and other products responsible for potentially malignant disorders and oral cancer,” Prof Mohanty added.