BARIPADA: Members of Mayurbhanj Adivasi Students’ Association (MASA), led by its president Suklal Marandi, on Wednesday staged demonstration in the town protesting neglect by Railways. They also halted Bangiriposi-Balasore DMU passenger train for several hours at Bhanjapur station. Marandi alleged that despite several requests, no provision has been made for laying of 42-km railway track from Bangiriposi to Garumahisani in the Railway Budget 2018-19. The Railway Ministry has provided only `64,000 to conduct survey on the new route and the amount is too meagre for the work, he said.

This apart, several other long-standing demands of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district have been ignored. Though Mayurbhanj is one of the mineral-rich districts in the State, no step has been taken for its development by both the State Government and the Centre. Strengthening railway connectivity in the district will bring industrial development and local employment, he added and threatened to intensify the agitation over the demand.

Activists of Jharkhand Mukti Morchha (JMM) also staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demand. They said the JMM activists will launch hartal at Narangabad and Garumahisani railway stations if the Ministry fails to take any steps.