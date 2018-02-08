CUTTACK: In what is suspected to be an attack over past rivalry, a man was shot at by some unidentified miscreants near Telengapentha on the busy NH-16 on Wednesday morning. The injured has been identified as Kartik Khatei of Jabardastpur in Samantarapur under Khurda police limits. The 25-year-old has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital here with a bullet injury in the right leg.According to police, Kartik and one Dasara Kanha (24) were coming to Cuttack on a motorcycle when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted them on Telengapentha overbridge and opened fire. Khatei, who was riding pillion sustained bullet injury on his right leg.

On being informed, Cuttack Sadar Police rushed to the spot and started investigation besides admitting Kartik to SCBMCH. Quoting Dasara, police said on the request of Kartik they were going to Cuttack to purchase accessories for water pipe repairs when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Lipu Khatei, Kartik’s brother filed an FIR at Cuttack Sadar police station alleging that the miscreants also robbed `20,000 from his brother. “We are verifying the allegation to ascertain whether the injured was robbed of money or not,” said ACP Deba Datta Kar.On the other hand, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said, Kartik alias Papuli is a criminal. A miscellaneous case, a robbery and a dacoity case are pending against him. The incident is fallout of past rivalry. Effort is on to nab the accused, Singh said.