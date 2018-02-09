BHUBANESWAR: With the Plus Two and HSC examinations approaching, the protest by teachers and staff from more than 1,000 schools and colleges of the State has raised concern. They are up in arms against the clauses prescribed in the recently introduced Grant-in-Aid (GIA) Policy-2017 which has already been recognised by the Supreme Court.Under the banner of Odisha School and College Teachers’ and Employees’ United Forum (OSCTUF), the teachers staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding withdrawal of the affidavit clause while seeking implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations, equal pay for equal work and complete abolition of block grant system.

Though the new policy promises financial benefits, teachers alleged that the clause requiring submission of an affidavit not to take any legal step against the policy prevents them from staging protests in future.

They also warned to boycott the forthcoming examinations if the State Government did not roll back the affidavit clause. “It is a violation of our fundamental rights. We will be forced to boycott the examinations and answer sheet checking if the Government did not modify the clause,” said teachers’ leader Prakash Mohanty.

More than 2,000 agitating teachers had taken out a ‘padayatra’ from Jagannath Temple from Puri on Wednesday to press for their demands.Claiming that the GIA policy does not benefit all serving teachers and lecturers, Mohanty said nearly, 15,000 teachers, lecturers and employees are yet to be included. Only 20 per cent will get the benefit for a longer period as rest will retire in next four years, Mohanty claimed.

Higher Education Minister Ananta Das said the teachers are opposing certain procedures of the GIA policy. “They can approach the Government. This can be solved through discussion, not by agitation,” he added.Last year, the Supreme Court had accepted the GIA policy of Odisha but clarified that school teachers and college lecturers not satisfied with it can approach the appropriate forum for relief.