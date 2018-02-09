BHUBANESWAR: The State BJP on Thursday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the ruling BJD for violating model code of conduct by offering inducements to voters during election campaigning for Bijepur by-poll.A delegation of the saffron party led by former Minister Manmohan Samal met CEO Surendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum alleging that BJD general secretary and former Minister Arun Sahu of openly violating model code of conduct by promising Government benefits in exchange of votes.

Addressing a public meeting at Charpali under Bijepur block on Wednesday, Sahu promised that the State Government will give more financial assistance to those villages which will give more votes to BJD candidate Rita Sahu. He further announced that free rice will be given to left out families for which the State Government has made budgetary provision, the memorandum said.

The BJP delegation submitted a recorded CD of Sahu’s speech as proof of the violation of election norms. Apart from taking action under Representation of the People’s Act against Sahu, the saffron party urged the SEC to restrict the entry of the BJD leader to the Assembly segment till the election was over.