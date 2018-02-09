MALKANGIRI : In a noble gesture, BSF jawans on Thursday ferried a pregnant woman of inaccessible Badapada village in their boat and took her to the hospital. Sources said the woman, identified as Pramila Khora (21), was stranded at inaccessible Badapada village till a team of BSF jawans, who had gone for a routine patrolling in the area, came to her rescue.

They took the initiative to shift her to hospital. The BSF jawans, led by Assistant Commandant Sushil Singh and Sandeep Kumar Gupta, ferried Pramila in their boat across Chitrakonda reservoir to Janbai and then shifted her to the nearby CHC in a BSF ambulance, informed BSF DIG (Intelligence) Jaya Chandra Nayak. Earlier, CRPF jawans had set an example by carrying two tribal women on sling for more than 7 km after they were severely injured in explosions of pressure bombs planted by Maoists in Chitrakonda in January.