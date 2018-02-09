BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP planning a high decibel campaign for Bijepur by-poll and Congress showing signs of recovery, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided to address several public meetings and woo voters in favour of BJD candidate Rita Sahu. He will campaign for two days, February 19 and 21.

BJD sources maintained that the Chief Minister will campaign in Gaisilet and Bijepur blocks on February 19 and 21 respectively. However, details are yet to be worked. Meanwhile, the BJD on Thursday announced its list of 40 star campaigners for the by-poll.

Besides the Chief Minister, the list includes film stars and MPs Anubhav Mohanty, Siddhanta Mohapatra, MLA Akash Das Nayak, cine stars Arindam Ray and Kuna Tripathy, party MPs and senior leaders AU Singhdeo, Pratap Keshari Deb, Tathagat Satpathy and Kalikesh Singhdeo.The list of Ministers includes Surya Narayan Patro, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Pratap Jena, Ashok Chandra Panda, Ramesh Chandra Majhi, party MLAs Bed Prakash Agrawal, Padmanabha Behera, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Pramilla Mallik, BJD spokespersons Sasmit Patra and Sulochana Das.