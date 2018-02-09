BHUBANESWAR: The Fire Service Department on Thursday filed an FIR at Badambadi police station against owner, manager and others responsible for management of City Style, a garment showroom at Palamandap which was gutted in a major mishap on February 4.In the FIR, Fire Officer, Central Range, Cuttack, Bhabagrahi Ghadei stated the three-storey showroom neither had a building approval of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) nor a Fire Safety Certificate. The inquiry also revealed that the owner/manager had not applied for any fire safety certificate.

Though manager Manas Ranjan Purohit had stated during investigation that the showroom had building approval plan and a valid fire safety certificate, he could not produce the papers despite being given sufficient time. Further verification revealed that they had not applied for fire safety certificate.

The building lacks an alternative exit at the rear end, entry and exit signs were not fixed, there were only 4 fire extinguishers which were inadequate for such a huge showroom and the hose reel was in defunct condition.

Stating that the inquiry made it clear that fire mishap occurred because of deliberate negligence and intentional omission in keeping adequate fire safety measures, the FIR urged police to register a case against owner Rajeeb Goenka, area manager Manas Ranjan Purohit, assistant manger Manas Dash and others under Section 285/336/177 of IPC.