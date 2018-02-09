JEYPORE: Tribals of disputed Kotia panchayat in Pottangi block of Koraput district on Wednesday took an oath to be with Odisha during a meeting organised by ‘Ama Kotia’, a social forum. Convenor of the forum and former Collector Gadadhar Parida assured the villagers that the forum will monitor all-round development of the panchayat and coordinate with the district administration.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh Government had started road works in different disputed areas of the panchayat to lure the tribals. Among others, Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, former MP Jayram Pangi, former Koraput MLA Gupta Prasad Das, former Kotpad MLA Sadan Nayak, former Chitrakonda MLA Prahallad Dora, former Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam and former Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal were present.