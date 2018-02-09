BHUBANESWAR: The Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to enhance the remuneration of Advocate General (AG) to `15,000 per appearance in court, tribunal and proceedings outside the State.The AG at present gets a remuneration of `8,000 for appearance outside the headquarters or even the State.

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal for bifurcation of Tourism and Culture Department. While the tourism wing will be tourism department, culture wing has been named ‘Odia Bhasa, Sahitya and Sanskruti Bibhaga’. The bifurcation of the department has been done by amending the First Schedule to Odisha Government rules of business, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told mediapersons.

A proposal to lease out 1 acre and 470 decimal government land at Mallimunda under Jharsuguda tehsil to Airport Authority of India (AAI) free of cost for development of Jharsuguda airport also got the Cabinet nod. The State exchequer would have to forego `32.34 lakh on non-recurring basis towards premium and incidental charges and `51,450 on recurring basis for ground rent and cess.

Besides, it was decided to waive the arrear Government dues of `96.33 lakh of AAI in connection with the lease of Government land of 0.95 acre at Narendrapur under Chhatrapur tehsil of Ganjam district for installation of radar station and revise the lease sanction order of January 18, 2005 of Ganjam Collector to make the lease free of all charges, with effect from April 1, 2016.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to bring all the agricultural engineering cadre posts in the department of agriculture and farmers empowerment as well as command area development (CAD) wing of the water resources department under Odisha Agricultural Engineering Service (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 by repealing the Act of 1974 for effective functioning.

A decision was also taken to amend the Odisha Employment Service Class-II (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1990 for direct recruitment of employment officers in employment exchanges of the State through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The existing provision for filling up of the vacancies under Odisha Employment Service Group-B through 75 per cent promotion and 25 per cent deputation from other services will be substituted with 50 per cent promotion and 50 per cent by way of direct recruitment through OPSC under Odisha Civil Service (combined competitive recruitment examination).